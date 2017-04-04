WATCH: Black Coffee wasn't 'African' enough for Usher

Speaking on Metro FM, Black Coffee detailed how he was excited to represent Africa, when he was approached by Usher's management.

However, the Climax hitmaker felt Black Coffee's song was "too modern" and didn't have the "African" feel he was looking for.

"While I was in New York, I met up with Usher's manager. Obviously he's like let's work, we love the African vibe," he said.

Black Coffee added that he was eager to work with Usher, whose team set up a meeting between them so they could discuss music.

He added that after the conversation, they agreed that Coffee would create a song that he thought would work.

"The following day the manager called and said, 'no he [Usher] thinks the song is a bit too modern, he wanted something 'African' and I was like [well] maybe not," Black Coffee said.

Coffee explained that while he did not know what "Africa" meant to the R&B artist, he knows what it means to him.

"I don't know what Africa is to him but Africa to me is something different, we not in the jungle right now. You know Africa is different. Africa is totally different place. For other people they still wanna hear the bongo (drums) and the congas (drums) on music, and I am cool to do that but only if it fits," he said.

Black Coffee added that if he agrees to collaborate with someone, it had to be in line with his vision as well.

"For me if I wanna do the song with you, this is the vision that I have. So the song might not happen because I am not 'African enough'," he added.

Watch the video clip below: