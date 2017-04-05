 Confirmed! Linda Sebezo joins the cast of Isibaya - Times LIVE
Wed Apr 05 17:26:10 SAST 2017

WATCH: I spent R2 million on drugs, says Brickz

Confirmed! Linda Sebezo joins the cast of Isibaya

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-05 14:48:41.0
Linda Sebezo will play Beauty Ngwenya's mother.
Image by: Via Facebook

Former Generations actress Linda Sebezo has become the latest star to join the cast of popular Mzansi Magic soapie, Isibaya.

Save & Share

Related News

Mzansi Magic spokesperson Bongi Potelwa-Metsing confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that Linda had joined the show and would soon make her appearance on screen.

"We can confirm that Linda has joined the cast and is currently on set (of the show)," Bongi said.

The award-winning actress will play the role of Lillian, the mother of Beauty Ngwenya (played by Thuli Thabethe).

Linda recently won a Best Supporting Actress award at the SA Film and Television award for her role as Sharon Dlamini in Greed & Desire.

She previously acted on, among others, Muvhango, Ses'Top La, Isidingo, Zabalaza and Gold Diggers.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X