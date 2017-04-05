Confirmed! Linda Sebezo joins the cast of Isibaya
Former Generations actress Linda Sebezo has become the latest star to join the cast of popular Mzansi Magic soapie, Isibaya.
Mzansi Magic spokesperson Bongi Potelwa-Metsing confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that Linda had joined the show and would soon make her appearance on screen.
"We can confirm that Linda has joined the cast and is currently on set (of the show)," Bongi said.
The award-winning actress will play the role of Lillian, the mother of Beauty Ngwenya (played by Thuli Thabethe).
Linda recently won a Best Supporting Actress award at the SA Film and Television award for her role as Sharon Dlamini in Greed & Desire.
She previously acted on, among others, Muvhango, Ses'Top La, Isidingo, Zabalaza and Gold Diggers.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Joe Mafela 'salary leak' rubbished
-
-
Entertainment
Slim thick? This picture of Pearl Thusi is beyond
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.