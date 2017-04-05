Levels Black Coffee to work with John Legend and Usher on upcoming projects

Black Coffee told DJ Sbu this week that he has been receiving massive love for his Superman remix with Drake and that even Rnb superstar John Legend had called to say he wanted to do a remix with him.

"I'm Drake remix has been so overwhelming and I am now going to be working on a remix with John Legend," Black Coffee revealed.

And that is not the only star that has come knocking for Black Coffee.

The DJ earlier in the week revealed to Metro FM that a potential collaboration with Usher had gone pear-shaped after the US singing sensation felt Black Coffee's music was not "African enough".

Speaking to Sbu, Black Coffee said that Usher had since had a u-turn and the US star's management had reached out to him to finally collaborate on a song.

"Ushers manager actually came back to me yesterday and Usher likes the song (that I submitted to him). We will be collaborating." Black Coffee revealed.

The DJ's management refused to comment on the projects, saying they would only speak once everything had been confirmed.

"We are excited about what Black Coffee has been doing internationally. He has been working hard towards this for some time and we are happy with the recognition he is getting," Black Coffee's manager Amaru Da Costa told TshisaLIVE.

Meanwhile, the DJ has found himself on another big star's international playlist.

American music icon Beyoncé celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary this week and curated an exclusive playlist of her favourite songs entitled "IV Ever Ever."

The playlist included Black Coffee and Drake's recent collaboration Get Together.

Halala!