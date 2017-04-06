I've lost over a million rand! Fuming Mboro wages war on bank

Mboro, whose real name is Paseka Motsoeneng, told TshisaLIVE that he had been experiencing a number of "illegal" withdrawals from his Absa bank account since 2012, which he says totals more than R1 million.

"The bank deduction varies from R20,000 and R40,000 to R60,000 daily. It all adds up to a lot of money," he explained.

He said that the bank had reversed the amounts on several occasions, but when he went to complain this week, they allegedly refused to help him and claims he was told by employees "that they are bored of reversing my funds on daily basis."

"I went to Absa bank to protest and demand my money back. Instead of attending to me, Absa employees called the security to throw me out of the bank. I refused and then they called the police to the bank," he said.

The pastor made headlines last year when a spokesperson for his Incredible Happenings Ministries claimed that Mboro had visited heaven and taken photos. Mboro later denied this and said he did not know the person claiming to speak on behalf of him.

Mboro, who always travels with at least two security guards, explained that in an attempt to not draw attention to himself, he asked his private security to wait outside while he went to the bank.

"If I went in with my bodyguard, it will look like a robbery and gunshots would fly through the air," he explained.

Absa relations manager Liezl Squier told TshisaLIVE that the bank could not yet comment on the incident as investigations are still underway.

"We are aware of the incident and are investigating to find out what exactly happened both in the branch and with the account.

"Our team has made this a top priority and have been working since Wednesday evening, going through records and CCTV footage, to try and understand the situation fully," Liezel said.