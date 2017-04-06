Papa Penny thanks fans for 'confirmation of love' after his first season ends

On Thursday night fans bid farewell to the reality show that has followed the day-to-day life of Tsonga disco musician Penny Penny. The show has been a top trending topic on social media every Wednesday night since it began

"The fans this season have been really amazing. We knew the show would be great but the love they’ve showed us exceeded all our expectations. As I’m sure you’ve noticed the show trends across social media for hours, every time it broadcasts, and that’s a wonderful confirmation of the love from our viewers," Papa Penny told TshisaLIVE.

Papa Penny said that Mzansi Magic would share any information regarding season two of his show but in the interim, he encouraged his fans to come to his shows if they want to see him.

"I’m still doing gigs throughout the country every week, so if they want some more of Papa Penny’s best, they should come out and say hi," he said.

Week after week, the show has won people over and the fans were in denial last night as the season ended. From the 'broken' English, the tantrums, to the extravagant outfits Papa Penny has kept Mzansi entertained.

Fans felt that they had been through a lot in the last week and losing 'their' Papa Penny was not helping.

#PapaPennyAhee ended yesterday, as if Satafrika isn't going through the most... I'm moving to Australia — Lesh MoAfrika (@Lesh_taboo) April 6, 2017

Waiting patiently for season 2 like #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/a8MGZ5SZV7 — alesa Tshetlo (@palc101) April 6, 2017

So this is the last episode of #PapaPennyAhee ,Retweet if you're going to miss the show pic.twitter.com/Ws7687zCNY — VenRap (@VhoMrapper) April 5, 2017

#PapaPennyAhee

Dear @Mzansimagic

may you please give us #PapaPennyAheeSeason2 before winter.We just can't survive without Papa Penny. — Reclaiming Africa (@MtilenicPetsu) April 5, 2017

Papa Penny looking like Majin Buu tonight #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/sFKZqlqp6M — Poppie (@Omphile_Pops) April 5, 2017

When it started mostly mocked him, now look how successful the show became. A lion doesn't worry over opinion of a sheep #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/n6HJcfLz52 — Felicia Koloi (@FeliciaKoloi) April 6, 2017