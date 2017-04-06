 Papa Penny thanks fans for 'confirmation of love' after his first season ends - Times LIVE
   
Thu Apr 06 15:41:15 SAST 2017

Papa Penny thanks fans for 'confirmation of love' after his first season ends

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-06 14:38:39.0
Wednesday night will never be the same without Papa Penny.
The last episode of Papa Penny Ahee aired on Wednesday night and his fans could not believe the inevitable moment had arrived. As Papa Penny wrapped up the show in style, fans were already going through withdrawal symptoms.

On Thursday night fans bid farewell to the reality show that has followed the day-to-day life of Tsonga disco musician Penny Penny. The show has been a top trending topic on social media every Wednesday night since it began

"The fans this season have been really amazing. We knew the show would be great but the love they’ve showed us exceeded all our expectations. As I’m sure you’ve noticed the show trends across social media for hours, every time it broadcasts, and that’s a wonderful confirmation of the love from our viewers," Papa Penny told TshisaLIVE.

Papa Penny said that Mzansi Magic would share any information regarding season two of his show but in the interim, he encouraged his fans to come to his shows if they want to see him.

"I’m still doing gigs throughout the country every week, so if they want some more of Papa Penny’s best, they should come out and say hi," he said.

Week after week, the show has won people over and the fans were in denial last night as the season ended. From the 'broken' English, the tantrums, to the extravagant outfits Papa Penny has kept Mzansi entertained.

Fans felt that they had been through a lot in the last week and losing 'their' Papa Penny was not helping.

 

