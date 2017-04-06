Papa Penny thanks fans for 'confirmation of love' after his first season ends
The last episode of Papa Penny Ahee aired on Wednesday night and his fans could not believe the inevitable moment had arrived. As Papa Penny wrapped up the show in style, fans were already going through withdrawal symptoms.
On Thursday night fans bid farewell to the reality show that has followed the day-to-day life of Tsonga disco musician Penny Penny. The show has been a top trending topic on social media every Wednesday night since it began
"The fans this season have been really amazing. We knew the show would be great but the love they’ve showed us exceeded all our expectations. As I’m sure you’ve noticed the show trends across social media for hours, every time it broadcasts, and that’s a wonderful confirmation of the love from our viewers," Papa Penny told TshisaLIVE.
Papa Penny said that Mzansi Magic would share any information regarding season two of his show but in the interim, he encouraged his fans to come to his shows if they want to see him.
"I’m still doing gigs throughout the country every week, so if they want some more of Papa Penny’s best, they should come out and say hi," he said.
Week after week, the show has won people over and the fans were in denial last night as the season ended. From the 'broken' English, the tantrums, to the extravagant outfits Papa Penny has kept Mzansi entertained.
Fans felt that they had been through a lot in the last week and losing 'their' Papa Penny was not helping.
#PapaPennyAhee ended yesterday, as if Satafrika isn't going through the most... I'm moving to Australia— Lesh MoAfrika (@Lesh_taboo) April 6, 2017
Waiting patiently for season 2 like #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/a8MGZ5SZV7— alesa Tshetlo (@palc101) April 6, 2017
So this is the last episode of #PapaPennyAhee ,Retweet if you're going to miss the show pic.twitter.com/Ws7687zCNY— VenRap (@VhoMrapper) April 5, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee— Reclaiming Africa (@MtilenicPetsu) April 5, 2017
Dear @Mzansimagic
may you please give us #PapaPennyAheeSeason2 before winter.We just can't survive without Papa Penny.
#PapaPennyAhee This show has just been so..... pic.twitter.com/mpja2SAgCP— FUTURE PITSO (@future_pitso) April 5, 2017
Rushing home to catch that #PapaPennyAhee show @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/bJRb4hCsah— Mandla Gingirikani (@mandlamZA) April 5, 2017
Papa Penny looking like Majin Buu tonight #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/sFKZqlqp6M— Poppie (@Omphile_Pops) April 5, 2017
When it started mostly mocked him, now look how successful the show became. A lion doesn't worry over opinion of a sheep #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/n6HJcfLz52— Felicia Koloi (@FeliciaKoloi) April 6, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee ended with a bang . . . waiting for season 2 like pic.twitter.com/Qy6DAK1S9t— Xihla Khosa (@XihlaKhosa) April 6, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Joe Mafela 'salary leak' rubbished
-
-
Entertainment
Slim thick? This picture of Pearl Thusi is beyond
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.