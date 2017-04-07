Freshlyground's Zolani insists she does not smoke dagga
Freshlyground's Zolani Mahola has released a video where she insists she does not smoke dagga, despite posting a picture of herself with dagga plants.
Earlier this week the musician posted an image of herself next to dagga plants with the caption:
"In other news, I be chilling in the garden with my friends Mary and Joanna."
It came after a court ruling declared sections of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act (1992) invalid and unconstitutional. The ruling was passed down on Friday last week by Justice Dennis Davis in the Western Cape High Court.
Now Zolani has posted a video of herself on Instagram to explain that she does not smoke dagga.
