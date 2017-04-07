 Kelly Khumalo flaunts incredible bikini body - Times LIVE
Fri Apr 07 08:22:24 SAST 2017

Kelly Khumalo flaunts incredible bikini body

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-07 07:41:18.0
Kelly's body is flames
Image by: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is on vaycay and when you're spending time in Bali, it's mandatory to show off your bikini body.

Kelly posted pictures of herself in the ocean and boy, does she look good.

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

And this looks like a professional photoshoot. #levels

