 Watch: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys's two-year-old son beatboxes - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Fri Apr 07 09:52:10 SAST 2017

WATCH: I spent R2 million on drugs, says Brickz

Watch: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys's two-year-old son beatboxes

Times LIVE | 2017-04-07 08:37:49.0

Save & Share

Genesis, the two-year-old son of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' is already showing off his own musical talents.

Being the son of not only one, but two talented and successful musicians seems to have sealed Genesis' fate as he shows his already good ear for music.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X