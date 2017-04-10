Inside Kwesta's umembeso

Wearing yellow and blue, guests watched as Kwesta handed over gifts to his brides family. This is part of a Zulu tradition held during lobola negotiations.

Kwesta confirmed to TshisaLIVE at the Metro FM awards earlier this year that he was engaged.

Here are some pics of the ceremony:

A post shared by CULTURE · MEETS · COUTURE (@wanita_kangcobo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

A post shared by CULTURE · MEETS · COUTURE (@wanita_kangcobo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

A post shared by CULTURE · MEETS · COUTURE (@wanita_kangcobo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:51am PDT