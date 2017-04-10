Inside Kwesta's umembeso
Local rapper Kwesta had his umembeso in Ethekwini over the weekend and friends and family shared pictures from the ceremony.
Wearing yellow and blue, guests watched as Kwesta handed over gifts to his brides family. This is part of a Zulu tradition held during lobola negotiations.
Kwesta confirmed to TshisaLIVE at the Metro FM awards earlier this year that he was engaged.
Here are some pics of the ceremony:
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Joe Mafela 'salary leak' rubbished
-
-
Entertainment
Slim thick? This picture of Pearl Thusi is beyond
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.