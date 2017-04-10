 Inside Kwesta's umembeso - Times LIVE
   
Mon Apr 10 09:23:48 SAST 2017

Inside Kwesta's umembeso

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-10 08:46:58.0
Kwesta and bae at their traditional umembeso
Image by: Instagram

Local rapper Kwesta had his umembeso in Ethekwini over the weekend and friends and family shared pictures from the ceremony.

Wearing yellow and blue, guests watched as Kwesta handed over gifts to his brides family. This is part of a Zulu tradition held during lobola negotiations.

Kwesta confirmed to TshisaLIVE at the Metro FM awards earlier this year that he was engaged.

Here are some pics of the ceremony:

 

