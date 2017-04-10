Prince Kaybee doesn't 'know' anything about him 'stealing' a song

The rapper accused Prince Kaybee of "stealing" the concept of his hit track Wajelwa from him.

When TshisaLIVE called Prince Kaybee about the matter he said that he did not know anything about "stealing" a song, and was shy to chat further about it.

"I don't know who that person is or what song they're claiming I've stolen. I don't know anything about it," he said.

The Daily Sun reported that the rapper, real name Samuel Mokhele, confronted the House DJ on social media.

“Prince Kaybee stole my concept and even had the nerve to admit that publicly when I confronted him on Twitter,” he told the paper.

The up-and-coming rapper claimed that he was surprised to find that Prince had already titled the song Wajelwa when he attempted to do a remake of the song, where he was hoping to feature Cassper Nyovest in 2014.

Prince Kaybee went on to win awards such as Best Dance Album at this year's Metro FM Awards.