Mon Apr 10 13:55:28 SAST 2017

SNAPS: Sbahle's booty rules it all!

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-10 12:54:24.0
Sbahle Mpisane flaunts her booty.

Fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane is living her best life on vacy with her buddies.

While the turquoise water and white sandy beaches look mesmerising, it was Sbahle's booty that stole the show.

Sbahle has been flaunting her assets in a string of smoking-hot bikinis and costumes.

We can bet the thirst levels were at an all time high.

 

 

