 Watch: DJ Tira and Zodwa wa Bantu 'get down' in the UK - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Apr 10 16:57:27 SAST 2017

Inside Kwesta's umembeso

Watch: DJ Tira and Zodwa wa Bantu 'get down' in the UK

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-10 15:47:45.0
Tira takes the UK by storm.
Image by: Via Tira's Instagram

DJ Tira and Zodwa wa Bantu are living their best lives in the UK as part of Tira's international tour. If the footage from a club in Birmingham, is anything to go by, the pair are partying like bosses.

Save & Share

Related News

Tira gave fans a glimpse into the international tour where he is seen doing his thing on the DJ desk while Zodwa is keeping the crowd entertained with her dance moves on a table.

Tira and Zodwa will also share the love of music and dance with music lovers in Canada on 13 April and the USA between 14 and 16 April.

The DJ will also be on popular radio station BBC Radio 1Xtra, at 11pm RSA time. The station has had big names such as Big Sean in the past.

He also gave a shout out to Black Coffee, thanking him for the 'the plug'.

Watch the video snippets here:

 

A post shared by djtira (@djtira) on

A post shared by djtira (@djtira) on

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X