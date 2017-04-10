Watch: DJ Tira and Zodwa wa Bantu 'get down' in the UK

Tira gave fans a glimpse into the international tour where he is seen doing his thing on the DJ desk while Zodwa is keeping the crowd entertained with her dance moves on a table.

Tira and Zodwa will also share the love of music and dance with music lovers in Canada on 13 April and the USA between 14 and 16 April.

The DJ will also be on popular radio station BBC Radio 1Xtra, at 11pm RSA time. The station has had big names such as Big Sean in the past.

He also gave a shout out to Black Coffee, thanking him for the 'the plug'.

