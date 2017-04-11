DJ Zinhle's man to spend the next 7 days behind bars

Brendon was nabbed by police on Saturday afternoon on charges of fraud after numerous people accused him of "stealing their money".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubela confirmed that the businessman was currently in police custody.

"I can confirm that he appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded in custody. He will remain in custody until next week," he said.

It was apparently decided by the magistrate to keep Brendon in prison until his next court appearance on Tuesday, April 18 so that all the necessary evidence could be gathered.

Speaking to Drum magazine, Brendon's mother Ramela Reddy said that she did not know what would happen to her son and preferred that the family lawyer speak on their behalf.

"We have just come to see Brendon and once we get the all evidence we will be able to give an update, for now we cannot give too much," Brendon's lawyer, Mr Abaner told the publication.

The magazine is also reporting that Brendon's famous girlfriend, DJ Zinhle tried to visit him on Saturday night but was not allowed to, due to strict visiting hours.