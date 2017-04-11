Ntsiki throws shade at DJ Zinhle over Brendon's arrest
Everyone knows that Ntsiki Mazwai has zero F's to give, and never minces her words on any matter.
In the wake of the arrest of DJ Zinhle's man, Brendon Naidoo, Ntsiki fired stinging shots at the house music DJ.
Wooooooo is dj zinhle gonna be doing weekend visits at Leeuwkop?— Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) April 10, 2017
Ntsiki was reacting to news that Brendon had been arrested over the weekend on several charges of fraud.
After appearing in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday, it was decided that Brendon would remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 18.
Despite the storm that has erupted over Brendon's arrest, DJ Zinhle has remained silent on the matter.
When reports first emerged last week that cases of fraud had been opened against Brendon, Zinhle seemed unfazed.
While social media erupted into a frenzy, DJ Zinhle posted a video to her Insta stories expressing how happy she was with her bae.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Joe Mafela 'salary leak' rubbished
-
-
Entertainment
Slim thick? This picture of Pearl Thusi is beyond
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.