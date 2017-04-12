Mzansi Magic rides the success wave of dating shows with the debut of Uyang'thanda na

The TV channel which already dominates social media with shows like Date My Family, which has become a firm fan favourite has added another dating show into the pool.

Uyang'thanda na is a show set on helping men and women escape the 'friend zone' or finally 'come clean' to their crush.

The show made its debut on Tuesday night to much praise from viewers, who seemed to happily take the bait.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the inspiration to launch yet another dating show into a pond that was already seemingly full, Mzansi Magic explained that it was simply catering to viewers' appetite for it.

Spokesperson Nondumiso Mabece said that the growing popularity of dating shows among viewers motivated it to add another player into the game.

Nondumiso explained that the success of shows like Date My Family and Love Back, which ended last year could be attributed to viewers' "hope in love".

According to the latest Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS), Date My Family raked in 799, 846 viewers at its highest point in March.

While Nondumiso admitted that Uyang'thanda na may be similar to its sisters, they brought in different elements to make it unique.

"What makes the show different is that the potential couple already knows each other but have not professed their love for each other. This differs from other shows where the couples are going on a blind date or solidifying their love by entering into a marriage or apologising for their wrongs and getting their love back," she said.

Uyang'thanda na is presented by comedian Tats Nkonzo and airs every Tuesday night at 8pm.