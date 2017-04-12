WATCH: Pearl Thusi serves Mzansi heat in New York
It's no secret that Pearl Thusi is all sorts of flames. So when you join her and a vintage car, it's a flop proof recipe for a heat wave.
And Pearl sure knows how to turn up the heat with her slick style and sultry moves.
The actress shared a video of herself teasing fans with her hotness, while she jumped into a vintage car.
Within minutes after Pearl shared the video it got 14,000 likes. That's how hot it is!
Stop drooling guys.
