Wed Apr 12 09:55:10 SAST 2017

Inside Kwesta's umembeso

WATCH: Pearl Thusi serves Mzansi heat in New York

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-12 08:52:55.0
Pearl Thusi is dripping sauce.
Image by: Via Pearl Thusi’s Instagram

It's no secret that Pearl Thusi is all sorts of flames. So when you join her and a vintage car, it's a flop proof recipe for a heat wave.

And Pearl sure knows how to turn up the heat with her slick style and sultry moves.

The actress shared a video of herself teasing fans with her hotness, while she jumped into a vintage car.

Within minutes after Pearl shared the video it got  14,000 likes. That's how hot it is!

Stop drooling guys.

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

