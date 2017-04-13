Easter is going to be an emotional time, says Ayanda Ncwane

This Easter will be Ayanda Ncwane's first without her husband, Sfiso. It's probably more painful during this time as the gospel singer moved around churches and venues during the holy period, singing his well-known songs.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ayanda admits that life will never be the same. And that is something she has had to come to terms with.

"My boys and I are adjusting to a new order in our lives. We also realise how many Easter events and churches have felt his loss and I have been inundated with calls from them. (event organisers)"

Ayanda and her children will spend Easter on the road still attending events that Sfiso had been booked to perform at prior to his death.

"Some people who booked my husband have been kind enough to invite me and the boys. It's still a very emotional environment to be at a gospel concert without him. South Africa has helped us keep his memory alive. His songs are still played. I never go without listening to his songs... ever," she added.

Ayanda is still going ahead with Sfiso's annual birthday celebration concert which will be held on April 23 in Witbank.

While suddenly thrust into playing mom and dad, Ayanda insists it is only through the grace of God that she has been able to cope.