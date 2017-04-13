'I grew up in a mud house but never gave up hope,' says Lebo Sekgobela

The singer opened up about about perseverance and growing up in a mud house, followed by a shack where the rainy season was a constant worry.

The Lion of Judah singer shared that even though her life has not been easy, the gift of music was always there and she knew she would eventually make it.

"I grew up like every child who did not have much, but the gift was there," she said during an interview on Trending SA.

She explained that their first house burnt down, which resulted in her family moving to her grandmother's mud house. Lebo said that they constantly worried that one day the rain would cause the house to bury them alive.

She said that "patience, perseverance and dreaming big" helped her hold on and eventually break into the industry as a backing vocalist for artists such as Vicky Vilakazi and William Sejake.

Lebo added that she found that the industry was not an easy environment as many people told her that her music "would not sell".

She credited God with the success of her Restored album, saying that her previous albums did not do so well but she believes God knew the perfect time.

"I think it was just God's time. I cannot take credit over it because I don't know what happened. I'm just grateful to God for the gift that he has given me,' she said.