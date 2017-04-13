Somizi: I'm rich enough to make me undepressed when I'm depressed
Somizi Mhlongo is not shy to boast about his success, often showing off his designer luggage and outfits. But don't think it always came easy.
In an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk, Somizi admitted that while he bought his house cash, he once had a car repossesed.
"The more richer I become, the more I have so much to lose," he said during the interview.
When Anele said that he is the most famous person in South Africa at the moment, Somizi agreed... humbly.
"You are correct. When you walk into a room and anyone, no matter their race, age and sexuality they go gaga, then you know."
However, Somizi himself admitted that between 2006 and 2009 times were tough.
"I ain't going back there. Nevar. Evar. In the name of Jesus. I had one car repossessed but I have never been careless. I had to sell my house and use the money to rent."
