Sat Apr 15 15:16:52 SAST 2017

These clapback queens will have you taking cover!

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-15 14:00:00.0
Lerato Kganyago has no time for haters.
Image by: Via Lerato's Instagram

We're not sure if you guys have noticed but celebrities aren't shy to put haters in their place with a string of spicy clapbacks.

So, in case you're thinking of shading someone, careful. Prepare yourself for an extra helping of spice from these three.

Ntando Duma

Actress Ntando Duma wastes no time entertaining haters on her social media accounts, especially when it comes to questions over her body.

I one instance a follower told Ntando that she was "too skinny" and needed food.

We bet that person was never ready for Ntando's response.

"And you need a stylist, a hairdresser, and a whole new wardrobe. Find Jesus too," she said. Ouch!