These clapback queens will have you taking cover!

So, in case you're thinking of shading someone, careful. Prepare yourself for an extra helping of spice from these three.

Ntando Duma

Actress Ntando Duma wastes no time entertaining haters on her social media accounts, especially when it comes to questions over her body.

I one instance a follower told Ntando that she was "too skinny" and needed food.

We bet that person was never ready for Ntando's response.

"And you need a stylist, a hairdresser, and a whole new wardrobe. Find Jesus too," she said. Ouch!

via GIPHY

Samkelo Ndlovu

Everyone knows that Samkelo never backs down for a fight and is always ready to shut a hater up.

During one twar earlier this year, Samu dug into a hater's grammar and spelling. "Fix your sentence grammar and spell Mzansi correctly. Sus'nyela apha," Samu said.

Yikes, just remember to double check those things before you go after Samu!

via GIPHY

Lerato Kganyago

Over the past few months Lerato has been showing haters who is boss on her social media accounts. The TV and radio personality has faced her fair share of hate and backlash, and in the past used to turn a deaf ear to it.

But that seems to be a thing of the past as well. These days Lerato has been slamming the door in her haters' faces.

In one of her most recent clapbacks Lerato responded to a user who mentioned she now had "balls".

Lerato wasted no time in firing back at the person. "Oh I remember you, you asked for a pic at the Hilton Hotel, in Durban.... now you out here trying to drag me? The devil comes in many forms! Be blessed," she said.

The moral of the story: The next time you have the urge to say something negative to these ladies, best you think again.

via GIPHY