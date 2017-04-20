Officer Bae won’t apologise for having many talents

The hip-hop hopeful, whom many know as Officer Bae from the popular telenovela The Queen, is part of the top 20 contestants on The Hustle.

"It is my natural instinct to grab the hustle with both hands, excuse the pun. People may see me as "greedy" but they have to understand that these opportunities are not handed to me. I have gone, and still go out of my way, to get them," he said.

Jesse has taken to social media to thank his fans for the continued support he has been received. He took the opportunity to say that he will not be apologetic "for being a fan of the arts".

Perhaps I do need to stop apologizing for being a fan of the arts the sooner I embrace it the sooner I can convert ppl 2 believers https://t.co/ucjtJRa700 — Flo Afta J (@Jesse_Suntele_) April 20, 2017

Man thank you! Lol I'm glad there are people who see it as "talented" not greedy https://t.co/KViWvx8FyJ — Flo Afta J (@Jesse_Suntele_) April 20, 2017

Jesse also told TshisaLIVE that he can understand when the public feels like they "own" his career but he has to fulfill is own purpose first.

"Fans often feel like they have the deciding vote in the decisions you make once you step into the spotlight. But as a creative, who is in love with the arts in different forms, I have to honour all my gifts," he said.

Jesse has said previously that his first love is actually music and he plans on convincing people that he is "not taking chances" with rap.

The aspiring rapper - who is known by many as an actor - bust into the industry by doing commercials and became a regular face on TV after he won the BET Top Actor competition.

The guy seems to have bars!