Somizi 'impresses' Twitter with his Penny Penny tendencies

Somizi's use of 'broken english' at some point in the show had Twitter asking if the choreographer was taking a page out of Penny Penny's book.

Combined with his usual flamboyance and extravagant style, his fans agreed that there might be a "relation" between the two reality TV stars. Fans were impressed with the 30-minute show, which they felt needed to be longer based on the entertainment value.

Twitter reacted to the "private school" version of Penny Penny:

Somizi is another version of Penny Penny who went to private school... #LTDWSomizi — Sibu... (@_Mabuda) April 19, 2017

#LTDWSomizi did somizi say he is in a relationships pic.twitter.com/0YpNtd5ObW — LULAMA MCOBOTHI (@mrlulama_mc) April 19, 2017

Rships are like rental and bonds, if you cnt aford a bond you rent, 3 , 6 mnths you leave until you afford a bond then you bond#LTDWSomizi — Ke nna Segopotje (@Segopotje_) April 19, 2017

#LTDWSomizi trying to explain a gay relationship to a child pic.twitter.com/QABC1eQqTU — Mbuso Nkabinde (@BasicBlac) April 19, 2017

I hate people saying they coming to my Room!! Nooooo

You coming from your Room to my Suite pic.twitter.com/Tdnmgrz6e5 — Aphelele™ (@JustAPEX_) April 19, 2017