Somizi 'impresses' Twitter with his Penny Penny tendencies
Somizi has made it no secret that he is a fan of reality TV star Penny Penny, but last night his fans connected a few dots that made some of Somizi's nuances look too familiar to the Tsonga disco musician.
Somizi's use of 'broken english' at some point in the show had Twitter asking if the choreographer was taking a page out of Penny Penny's book.
Combined with his usual flamboyance and extravagant style, his fans agreed that there might be a "relation" between the two reality TV stars. Fans were impressed with the 30-minute show, which they felt needed to be longer based on the entertainment value.
Twitter reacted to the "private school" version of Penny Penny:
Somizi is another version of Penny Penny who went to private school... #LTDWSomizi— Sibu... (@_Mabuda) April 19, 2017
#LTDWSomizi did somizi say he is in a relationships pic.twitter.com/0YpNtd5ObW— LULAMA MCOBOTHI (@mrlulama_mc) April 19, 2017
Rships are like rental and bonds, if you cnt aford a bond you rent, 3 , 6 mnths you leave until you afford a bond then you bond#LTDWSomizi— Ke nna Segopotje (@Segopotje_) April 19, 2017
#LTDWSomizi trying to explain a gay relationship to a child pic.twitter.com/QABC1eQqTU— Mbuso Nkabinde (@BasicBlac) April 19, 2017
#LTDWSomizi & Papa penny's English are like this pic.twitter.com/ofm720vrUQ— Dakalo Mampuru (@Herbert_Mampuru) April 20, 2017
isn't @somizi like 40 something years old ? "our youth" !!!!??#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/dyiM2U9fjP— rabelani lidzhade (@rabelaniCPT) April 20, 2017
#LTDWSomizi— Aphelele™ (@JustAPEX_) April 19, 2017
I hate people saying they coming to my Room!! Nooooo
You coming from your Room to my Suite pic.twitter.com/Tdnmgrz6e5
This show needs to be an hour long plz. This is genuine entertainment #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/Bz1SEu58I4— stay_the_model (@AnnastaciaMotl1) April 19, 2017
