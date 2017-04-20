 Somizi 'impresses' Twitter with his Penny Penny tendencies - Times LIVE
Thu Apr 20 10:42:30 SAST 2017

Bernard Parker 'gives his life to God'

Somizi 'impresses' Twitter with his Penny Penny tendencies

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-20 09:47:46.0
Twitter dubbed Somizi the "private school" version of Penny Penny.
Image by: Via Somizi's Instagram

Somizi has made it no secret that he is a fan of reality TV star Penny Penny, but last night his fans connected a few dots that made some of Somizi's nuances look too familiar to the Tsonga disco musician.

Save & Share

Related News

Somizi's use of 'broken english' at some point in the show had Twitter asking if the choreographer was taking a page out of Penny Penny's book.

Combined with his usual flamboyance and extravagant style, his fans agreed that there might be a "relation" between the two reality TV stars. Fans were impressed with the 30-minute show, which they felt needed to be longer based on the entertainment value.

Twitter reacted to the "private school" version of Penny Penny:

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X