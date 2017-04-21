 Twitter zones in on Babes Wodumo over the 'quality' of her weaves - Times LIVE
Fri Apr 21 10:59:44 SAST 2017

Bernard Parker 'gives his life to God'

Twitter zones in on Babes Wodumo over the 'quality' of her weaves

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-21 09:56:21.0
Twitter users have questioned Babe's decision to start her own range of weaves.
Image by: Instagram

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo has decided to venture into the weave business, but not everyone is impressed.

Save & Share

Related News

Babes told TshisaLIVE this week that she was planning to release a range of weaves after getting several compliments and enquiries about her own hairpieces.

But social media users were not impressed by her decision and questioned how she could sell weaves when her own were "not even that impressive".

Their hilarious jokes and memes helped make Babes one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

babes.PNG 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X