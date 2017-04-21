Twitter zones in on Babes Wodumo over the 'quality' of her weaves

Babes told TshisaLIVE this week that she was planning to release a range of weaves after getting several compliments and enquiries about her own hairpieces.

But social media users were not impressed by her decision and questioned how she could sell weaves when her own were "not even that impressive".

Their hilarious jokes and memes helped make Babes one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

