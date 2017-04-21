WATCH: Leleti Khumalo gets emotional as she reflects on her failed marriage

Actress Leleti Khumalo struggled to fight back tears as she opened up to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk about the ups and downs she's faced in life.

In what Anele described as "one of the most riveting conversations" she's ever had, Leleti held nothing back about her career, life and previous marriage.

She explained that she got inspiration for her role in the film Yesterday from the "good and bad" experiences from her marriage.

"I lived my 14-years of marriage for people, I wanted to please people and I stayed. I was like, 'ok, it's going to work,' but one day I woke up and told myself that's it," she said.

The Uzalo actress added that her mother was the "happiest person" when she told her she was leaving Mbongeni Ngema. Leleti went on to fall in love with her current husband, who she says taught her how "to be loved."

"I never knew how to be loved. I knew how to love but never how to be loved," she said.