Damn! DJ Sbu is getting up at 4am to get those muscles
If there's one guy who just never stops, it has to be DJ Sbu. Seriously, does he ever sleep?
As we are rolling to the kitchen in search of any leftover Easter eggs, Sbu is making sure his gym game is one point.
"We keep our eyes on the prize. We lead by example. We are unstoppable," he wrote next to a picture of himself on Easter Monday.
Check out this video of Sbu giving it his all at 4am and you'll see why his guns are pretty impressive. Almost as impressive as his positive attitude.
