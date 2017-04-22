 SNAPS: Ntando Kunene flaunts that booty in Mauritius - Times LIVE
   
Sat Apr 22 09:42:39 SAST 2017

SNAPS: Ntando Kunene flaunts that booty in Mauritius

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-22 08:00:00.0
Ntando Kunene slays in Mauritius.
While the rest of us are still trying to shed the extra kilos we piled on over Easter, Ntando has been turning up the heat in Mauritius.

Ntando and her bestie escaped for some girl time in island paradise.

And of course, that meant it was time to bring out the smoking-hot bikinis.

These snaps of Ntando's bikini body will have you reaching for the aircon remote!

