SNAPS: Ntando Kunene flaunts that booty in Mauritius
While the rest of us are still trying to shed the extra kilos we piled on over Easter, Ntando has been turning up the heat in Mauritius.
Ntando and her bestie escaped for some girl time in island paradise.
And of course, that meant it was time to bring out the smoking-hot bikinis.
These snaps of Ntando's bikini body will have you reaching for the aircon remote!
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.