'I am happy our families have been joined together officially' - Mobi Dixon on traditional celebrations

City Rains hitmaker Mobi Dixon shared a video on his Instagram of him and his family singing joyfully at a traditional celebration that he says was the celebration of the completion of his lobola negotiations.

"'I am happy our families have been joined together officially and that according to our culture we are now one family," he said.

Mobi, who usually keeps his personal life private, also shared a picture captioned "love of my life."

A post shared by Mobi Dixon (@mobidixon) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Mobi told TshisaLIVE that he considered the celebration a "pre-party" for the main event.

The SAMA nominee for Best Dance Album couldn't confirm if there will be a white wedding in the near future, but he added that family is important to him and that although there are great things that are happening on "the music front" his family brings him joy.

"Maybe it [the white wedding] will be there, but I'm just happy that our families are joined together," he said.

Watch the joyous video Mobi posted below: