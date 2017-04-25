WATCH: Black Coffee and Enhle's 'loved-up' dancing will give you the feels
There is just something beautiful about Mr and Mrs Black Coffee when they take the stage. The couple were at the #AXEBlackCoffee celebration on Monday night and their smooth dance skills had everyone green with envy.
The DJ announced his partnership with fragrance brand Axe last night. His wife and actress Enhle was also there to support her bae.
Black Coffee plans to search for the next big thing in the music industry through his new ambassadorship and to used the opportunity to showcase talent from Africa.
Enhle ad her hubby both have smooth moves and when they took to the dance floor they became the centre of attention.
#AXEBlackCoffee Couples that dance together stay together! #findyourmagic pic.twitter.com/sC9GtyZD9u— Richard Rachidi (@The_Double_R) April 24, 2017
Our #CoupleGoal @realblackcoffee and @enhlembali have taken over the dance floor! @axe_sa #AxeBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/4HxicwrcNg— TRACE Urban (@TRACE_Inter) April 24, 2017
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.