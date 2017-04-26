Meet Danny K's newborn son

They welcomed their second son into the world last week.

After teasing with a few snaps of a cot and a tiny foot here and there, we finally have a first glimpse.

Lisa shared the cutest picture of their older son Jayden 'carrying' his little brother on his lap.

And they both are adorable!

A post shared by Lisa Koppel (@lkopgun8) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Their bundle of joy was due in May but arrived a few weeks early.

Danny and Lisa celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary a few days ago. Lisa gushed over her man in the sweetest tribute.

"It's been five years since the day I married my rock, my best friend, my everything. Thank you for giving me two beautiful sons and making me the happiest woman on earth. I love you with my whole heart and soul forever," she said.