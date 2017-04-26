Meet Danny K's newborn son
Danny K and his wife Lisa have finally given fans a glimpse of the new addition to their family.
They welcomed their second son into the world last week.
After teasing with a few snaps of a cot and a tiny foot here and there, we finally have a first glimpse.
Lisa shared the cutest picture of their older son Jayden 'carrying' his little brother on his lap.
And they both are adorable!
Their bundle of joy was due in May but arrived a few weeks early.
Danny and Lisa celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary a few days ago. Lisa gushed over her man in the sweetest tribute.
"It's been five years since the day I married my rock, my best friend, my everything. Thank you for giving me two beautiful sons and making me the happiest woman on earth. I love you with my whole heart and soul forever," she said.
