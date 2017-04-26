Thando Thabethe gets big new slot at 5FM
Thando Thabethe's star just keeps getting brighter. The actress and radio DJ has just upped her currency and has bagged the afternoon drive on 5FM.
She's taking over from Roger Goode and co who are moving to the breakfast slot after DJ Fresh joined Metro.
The Thabooty drive show will start from 1 May and sources say Thando and her team have been in intense strategy sessions to bring you the best radio ever.
"The competitive radio environment challenges one all the time to think out of the box, come up with amazing content and complement that with great music, said acting station manager Liesl Hefkie.
But Thando is winning at this career thing hey...
