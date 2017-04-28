I feel like I’m finally ready to conquer the mic, says Thembi Seete on radio debut and ‘takeover’

The star will co-host a weekday afternoon show alongside comedian Celeste Ntuli and Zola on DJ Sbu's new radio venture, Massiv Metro.

Thembi, who first shot to fame as a member of the 90's Kwaito group Boom Shaka, told TshisaLIVE that her calling for radio was a long time coming.

“This is something I wanted to do for a very long time. I was actually approached to do a show when YFM first started but I was busy and I wasn’t very confident. To be honest, I thought I would be a bit boring and I was scared. Years later, I was approached to do Massiv Metro and after a lot of convincing agreed. I am still very nervous but I have been going to workshops and I am starting to accept myself and finding my feet,” Thembi said.

Thembi noted that many radio personalities change when on radio but promised listeners that she would remain as authentic as she’s always been

“My voice won’t change. Neither will my personality. I have always tried to spread positivity and that is what I want to do with my radio show. I want people to feel good and relaxed on the way home. So, no matter how bad their day was, they will be grateful to be alive,” she explained.

DJ Sbu said that he was excited to have Thembi join his radio station.

"I appreciate Thembi's consistency. She has a longevity. You can take her anywhere and people can relate to her. She also has a humility and professionalism that is just amazing and so I just had to have her on board," Sbu said.

He explained that Massiv Metro was hatched from an idea to take radio to the 700,000 plus commuters who use taxis every day.

"It speaks to the ordinary people and takes online radio to the people. We cannot wait for data prices to fall so we decided to provide free Wi-Fi and free online radio to the people who uses taxis every day," he explained.

Thembi's show, The Takeover with Thembi Seete, will air from 4 to 5pm weekdays on Massiv Metro from Tuesday May 2.