WATCH: Here's what happened when Bob Mabena said farewell to Kaya FM

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-28 11:45:41.0
Bob Mabena gave his last show on Kaya FM on Friday morning.

Radio veteran Bob Mabena hung up his mic at Kaya FM for the last time on Friday morning. Here's what went down.

After more than a decade at the station, Bob decided to leave Kaya FM to join media company MSG Afrika Group.

His final show brought a mixture of emotions, as friends and fans bid farewell to Bob.

He also treated fans to a live set as his parting gift.

To ensure that his legacy remains at the station, Bob and his co-host Kuli Roberts even started their own wall of fame. Bob Mabena will be replaced on his morning drive time show by David O'Sullivan and the former 702 DJ interviewed Bob ahead of the move.

