WATCH: Here's what happened when Bob Mabena said farewell to Kaya FM
Radio veteran Bob Mabena hung up his mic at Kaya FM for the last time on Friday morning. Here's what went down.
After more than a decade at the station, Bob decided to leave Kaya FM to join media company MSG Afrika Group.
His final show brought a mixture of emotions, as friends and fans bid farewell to Bob.
#180Farewell the @kayafm95dot9 staff all came out to say their last #farewell to the legend @mabena_bob... pic.twitter.com/DW9WQPOorW
— 180 with Bob (@180withBOB) April 28, 2017
#180Farewell #180withBob @tboseZA talking to @mabena_bob on @kayafm95dot9 pic.twitter.com/2aAkudoW1T— 180 with Bob (@180withBOB) April 28, 2017
He also treated fans to a live set as his parting gift.
To ensure that his legacy remains at the station, Bob and his co-host Kuli Roberts even started their own wall of fame.
[Now] you voted & he accepted. #180Mix @mabena_bob taking care of same serious Business on the 1s&2s. #180Farewell #180withBob @kayafm95dot9 pic.twitter.com/Kq79LXNS9V— 180 with Bob (@180withBOB) April 28, 2017
Bob Mabena will be replaced on his morning drive time show by David O'Sullivan and the former 702 DJ interviewed Bob ahead of the move.
#180Farewell @kuliroberts & @mabena_bob started a wall of fame here at @kayafm95dot9. #180withBob #Afropolitan pic.twitter.com/lhNIAQzhz6— 180 with Bob (@180withBOB) April 26, 2017
[Now] @davidosullie interviewing @mabena_bob about hosting the #BreakfastShow on @kayafm95dot9 #180Farewell #180withBob pic.twitter.com/GX6Xz4wNPE— 180 with Bob (@180withBOB) April 28, 2017
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.