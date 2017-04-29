6 things we bet you didn't know about Ntando Bangani!

Even though singer has been in the industry he's tried to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, and has focused on feeding fans "good music".

Well during a chat with TshisaLIVE, we got Ntando to let down the guard and spill the beans on some of those 'hidden secrets'.

Who was your first crush?

"A girl called Sharon. She was a classmate of mine in primary (school). I was so afraid to tell her I like her but I did, eventually... after a long time."

via GIPHY

Tell us about your first kiss ...

"It was with a girl named Sibongile. She was my first girlfriend"

Your all-time celebrity crush...

"Rihanna. I think there is something very ghetto about her, some 'kasi' vibe that I like. So ya, I kinda like Rihanna but Drake took care of that *laughs*."

via GIPHY

How did you spend your first pay cheque?

"I actually saved it. I wanted a car so bad, so I didn't even touch it, besides it wasn't much."

What would you do if you were given a million right now?

"Why not a billion? Okay... I would use the million to help develop and promote other talented artists"

via GIPHY

Describe Ntando in three words...

"Simple, kind-hearted and I think I am funny"

via GIPHY