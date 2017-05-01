Pulane flaunts her booty transformation in 1 picture
While the rest of us were indulging in all those holiday treats, Pulane was putting in the hours at the gym.
So it's not surprising that her booty is pure flames.
And here we're struggling to get that top button done.
Pulane shared a picture of how much her figure has changed since she started working out.
The booty is still there in all the right places, but yoh, her waist has shrunk incredibly.
This is what you call #bootygoals...
