Doc Shebeleza u-turns on his 'real men don't eat pies' theory

In a funny twist of events, Doc Shebeleza has shared that he thinks pies aren't so bad after all, and are one of the most delicious foods he has ever tasted.

"I don't want to lie, but pie is meaty, fresh and tasty. Thats why I am saying when I bought it I never thought that it would taste so good. It has that thing," he said.

Doc Shebeleza spoke to the Fresh Breakfast team on Tuesday morning to clarify his stand on "eating pies" after a picture of him enjoying a meat-filled pastry circulated on social media.

Doc Shebeleza, a man after my own heart! Munching on a pie… pic.twitter.com/0pNdUE1Dvk — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 28, 2017

In his song, Ingagara from his 2001 CD with the same title, the seasoned kwaito star said, "Angeke uyithole Ingagara idli Pie. Aneva! (You will never find a "real man" eating pie. Never!).

Doc Shebeleza said that he has "changed" his mind and that the particular brand of pie he was eating has ensured that he will keep on enjoying it.