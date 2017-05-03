 DJ Zinhle denies doing 'rituals' to get rid of 'bad luck' - Times LIVE
   
Wed May 03 12:40:35 SAST 2017

DJ Zinhle denies doing 'rituals' to get rid of 'bad luck'

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-03 11:49:36.0
DJ Zinhle says she does not have "bad luck"
Image by: Mdu Ndzingi / Sunday World

DJ Zinhle has lambasted recent reports that she had to consult her ancestors and undergo traditional rituals to get rid of "bad luck".

Zinhle took to Twitter to rubbish a report published in Move magazine insisting that she does not have bad luck and she has certainly not turned to traditional healers for help as she is busy filming for new reality show.

The magazine reported that insiders claimed  the DJ "wants to slaughter a goat and cow at her birth place KwaMdakane in KZN to appease her ancestors."

Zinhle poked fun at the reports and added she will not allow people to bring her down.

