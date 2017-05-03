DJ Zinhle denies doing 'rituals' to get rid of 'bad luck'

Zinhle took to Twitter to rubbish a report published in Move magazine insisting that she does not have bad luck and she has certainly not turned to traditional healers for help as she is busy filming for new reality show.

No babe. I'm home with a crew filming a new reality show. I don't have bad luck either.

We all know that Move writes lies.. Bad luck? https://t.co/4ELNqlm3Ys — #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) May 3, 2017

The magazine reported that insiders claimed the DJ "wants to slaughter a goat and cow at her birth place KwaMdakane in KZN to appease her ancestors."

Zinhle poked fun at the reports and added she will not allow people to bring her down.

I can't expect someone who's not living their dream to understand the value of mine... — #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) May 3, 2017