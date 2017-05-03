DJ Zinhle denies doing 'rituals' to get rid of 'bad luck'
DJ Zinhle has lambasted recent reports that she had to consult her ancestors and undergo traditional rituals to get rid of "bad luck".
Zinhle took to Twitter to rubbish a report published in Move magazine insisting that she does not have bad luck and she has certainly not turned to traditional healers for help as she is busy filming for new reality show.
No babe. I'm home with a crew filming a new reality show. I don't have bad luck either.— #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) May 3, 2017
We all know that Move writes lies.. Bad luck? https://t.co/4ELNqlm3Ys
The magazine reported that insiders claimed the DJ "wants to slaughter a goat and cow at her birth place KwaMdakane in KZN to appease her ancestors."
Zinhle poked fun at the reports and added she will not allow people to bring her down.
I can't expect someone who's not living their dream to understand the value of mine...— #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) May 3, 2017
"Troubled DJ Zinhle...."— #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) May 3, 2017
Anyway, I need to get back to work. Can't keep the crew & ancestors waiting.— #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) May 3, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
A message to Somizi and Bonang: Senzenina?
-
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.