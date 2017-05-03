WATCH: LIT! Idols winner Musa compares his bank balance to a cellphone number

Winning Idols SA was nothing short of a life-changing experience for Mthande hitmaker Musa.

The singer's rise to stardom has definitely been felt in all aspects of his life, including his bank balance.

During a recent interview on Trending SA, Musa described what it felt like to wake up the morning after he won the reality competition.

"I won on the 26 November, I slept and when I woke up on the 27, everything was different. I looked at my phone and my bank account looked like a cellphone number," Musa said.

After scooping the Idols crown in 2013, Musa has worked hard to become a triple platinum selling artist.

Musa also reflected on the difficulties of dealing with the sudden fame and "new" money, and how even after a number of years in the industry, he was still overwhelmed by the love.

"Actually I am very overwhelmed because from [being] a restaurant singer, then Idols winner, I haven't stopped winning," he said.

The Mthande hitmaker explained that if he did not put in the work to maintain his passion, he would have disappeared like other winners of singing competitions.