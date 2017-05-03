WATCH: Ntsiki Mazwai blasts black men's 'love for weaves and makeup' on women

Through a series of videos Ntsiki shared her own experiences with white men and black men.

Ntsiki said she noticed that white men were more "blown away" by her natural beauty.

"When I don't wear makeup more white men are attracted to me. For black men I have to put on makeup and weaves to be considered as beautiful. White guys are blown away by the African natural beauty," she said.

The musician added that after a recent experience with a guy she was dating, she decided to cut her hair.

Ntsiki also told black men that they have a "problem" and had been "brainwashed".

Watch her full videos here:

