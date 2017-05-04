Brenda Mtambo chats turning down cash for passion and why her calling for music couldn't be ignored

With two SAMA nominations, a great music video and a lot of air play for her songs, there's no doubt that Brenda's career is soaring.

However, the Afro-jazz musician has reflected on a period in her life just before launching her solo career when she left music for the corporate world.

"After I left Joyous [Celebration], before truly focusing on my solo music career, I joined a company as their junior accountant. I studied finances and I loved accounting at school, so I thought 'let me pursue that part of my life'," she said.

Brenda told TshisaLIVE that long before her "music calling" became loud, she thought she might "end up as a CA" because of her love for accounting.

Instead she found herself "troubled" and would always be singing in the office. Her colleagues at the time already recognised her from Joyous and constantly told her "this is not where you belong'".

"Music was never really willing to let me walk away, it is my passion and after some soul searching, I even found the right direction and sound for me," she said.

The I Love You hitmaker admitted to TshisaLIVE that a lot of people were disappointed she didn't take the "Gospel singer" route after leaving Joyous Celebration.

"It was quite a challenge to get money and investors for my type of music. I struggled against "pre-set" expectations that I would be a gospel artist but that was not the direction I wanted. Now my album is doing well and the support is overwhelming," she said.