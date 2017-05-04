Kelly Khumalo's film is going to Cannes

Zulu Wedding will air at the prestigious film festival on May 21 at the Palais B theatre. The film features the likes of Nondumiso Tembe, Pallance Dladla, Treasure Tshabalala, Jerry Phele (Mofokeng), Kelly Khumalo, Bubu Mazibuko, Lorcia Cooper and US actors, Carl Payne and Darrin Dewitt Henson.

Kelly, who plays the role of a flashy wife who discovers her husband's wealth is not real, told TshisaLIVE that she was not surprised by the film's success.

"It is an incredible film. An authentic South African story that I believe represents everything that is exciting about being a part of our wonderful country. I am honoured to have acted in the film. In fact, I am on top of the world right now. This was the first film I have been involved in that has been screened internationally and I think it will do incredible things," she said.

Despite having a relatively limited acting career so far, Kelly was approached to star in the flick.

"The producers called me and said,' We have this character that we think you would be able to play perfectly. I read the script and fell in love with the story. I knew that this was a special project that I wanted to be a part of," she added.

The film is one of several South African films that will be screened at the festival including Asinamali, short film Bicycle Man and the star-studded musical She is King.