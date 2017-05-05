Bucie on married life: He allows me to be myself

Bucie confirmed in an interview that she met her husband, Nhlahla, at a restaurant last year and for him it was "love at first sight".

"He saw me but I didn't see him. He didn't know that I was a singer. Everything about him is different and perfect," she told Drum.

The singer said her husband is a chartered accountant and that he doesn't even listen to her music as he listens to "the likes of Michael Bolton".

She said that her husband is also very "supportive" and has been there for her and her babies "all the way".

Bucie also revealed that she wrote him a song called You Chose Me, which is on her album Rebirth.

"Nhlahla is very different to a lot of men I've met," she gushed.

The singer, who announced her retirement after 9 years in the industry, explained that her hubby " allows her to be herself" but she just too "matured" for some of the places she used to perform at.

Bucie has told TshisaLIVE that "married life is amazing" and that it has changed her outlook on life. The Rejoice hitmaker has stated Rebirth as her last album.

"This is my final album, I'm out. I also just want to take some time off and spend it with my family. I'm a mom again. I have my sons and need to spend time with them," she said to Sowetan at the time.