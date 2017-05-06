WATCH: Warren Masemola absolutely nails Sarafina!
Is there anything award-winning actor Warren Masemola can't do? Even when acting out Sarafina, the guy is unstoppable.
Warren has lit up stages and screens across the country with his powerful acting and colourful character.
So when we saw that the man had decided to give his own rendition of the hit song Sarafina, we nearly passed out with excitement!
He posted the results on his Instagram account, to messages of praise from his fans.
The dude not only has the voice down, but has moves that could make Mick Jagger blush.
Someone sign him up!
