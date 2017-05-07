Here's the deets on Unathi's new book

The star has always been a firm supporter of loving your body and has given several speeches on weight-loss and self-acceptance.

And now she's going to put it all in a book.

Unathi first hinted at publishing a book about weight-loss earlier this year but gave striking new details in an interview with Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral this week.

Here's what we know:

What's it called?

Unathi revealed that the book will be called A Better You and will document not only her own remarkable weight-loss journey but help others with theirs.

When will it be released?

Unathi said that she was not satisfied with just releasing the book when it is done and will instead launch it to coincide with the beginning of spring in September.

"I am all about new beginnings," she added.

The inspiration behind it

Besides the battles she often sees women waging with themselves and with others over their weight, Unathi recounted an experience on her wedding day that acted as a catalyst for writing a book about "accepting your body".

"On my wedding day. I am literally in my panty and bra in front of people I was not familiar with. I am in this room of 25 strangers and one of them hits me on the waist and says that I am too skinny to be a Msengana wife. Imagine...My greatest lesson was to learn to love my body and not listen to others," she said.