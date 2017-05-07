WATCH: This little boy playing a rendition of Wololo will give you the feels
J'Something shared the cutest video of a little boy from Cape Town performing with Mi Casa over the weekend.
The cute kid plays the guitar and joined J and the rest of the Mi Casa crew in performing their own version of Babes Wodumo's Wololo.
Babes herself labelled the young star a "king" in the making.
This is the sweetest thing you will see all week!
