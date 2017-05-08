Former Generations star to appear in court on Tuesday on drunk driving charges

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela told TshisaLIVE that the 32 year old actor, who has appeared in several TV shows and films, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on the corner of Nelson Mandela and Rissik Street in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

"Police noticed a Jaguar driving suspiciously and decided to approach the driver at the next stop. They found him to be under the influence of alcohol and took him to Sunnyside police station for further investiogation. He was detained and, once he had sobered up, was released on R1,000 bail," he said.

"He (the actor) will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court early on Tuesday morning where he will face charges of driving under the influence," Mavimbela added.