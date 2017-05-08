IN MEMES: Three questions we need answered from last night's Date My Family

Kholiwe was grilled by the families of her potential dates harder than a burnt steak and still, somehow, walked away with her prince charming.

While fans of the show went crazy over her search for the perfect date, others were left with some pretty important questions.

Just check out these three questions we had after watching the show:

Is it okay to not have a kid by 27?

Twitter went crazy when bachelor Solly said that he found it strange that Kholiwe did not have any kids.

People filled the social media site with memes and comments asking when it had become a rule that women should have kids by 27?

#DateMyFamily Hao Solly I didn't know that it was mandatory to to have kids before the age of 27 pic.twitter.com/IyYTzmYiah — Precious (@KenewangR) May 7, 2017

Solly wat r u tryin to say bwt 27 yr olds with no kids... Ska re tella wena #DMF #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Nbw2gWhx2c — AdventurousBae ❤ (@JeXoMinty) May 7, 2017

Si now we can't be 27, never been married and without kids and still be called normal #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/F3kJRLgDCi — Floridah R Mapeto (@floridahmapeto) May 7, 2017

Does anyone remember this soapie "star"?

Solly also claimed to have made appearances on soapies Generations and Isibaya, something that had fans scratching their heads trying to remember when and where he appeared.

Trying to recall Solly on Isibaya or Generations #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/txsvH6qeTM — Nkosi_GC (@GC_INA23) May 7, 2017

#DateMyFamily so Solly has been on isibaya? Probably one of Fezile's guys. Skhindi sabe sotho pic.twitter.com/WJjib2UwC5 — ♛Thato Mputle ♛ (@Tytlos_Mputle) May 7, 2017

Solly he's an actor ? Where ? On Generations ? Noooo Mahnn He must be Zolotoff #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/dAHge2xZ8Z — Polar MaphisA (@PolarMaphisa) May 7, 2017

Did anyone tell this guy the camera was watching him eat?

Sitting down for dinner with a potential date's friends and family is part and parcel of the Date My Family experience. Sadly, it seemed no one told this guy that the camera was always rolling - even when he was devouring his chicken.