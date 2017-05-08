 IN MEMES: Three questions we need answered from last night's Date My Family - Times LIVE
   
Mon May 08 11:30:11 SAST 2017

Nomzamo is not pregnant, fam!

IN MEMES: Three questions we need answered from last night's Date My Family

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-08 10:47:29.0
Kholiwe had one hell of a journey on Date My Family.
Image by: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Bachelorette Kholiwe went looking for love on this weekend's episode of Date My Family, and boy did we have loads of questions.

Kholiwe was grilled by the families of her potential dates harder than a burnt steak and still, somehow, walked away with her prince charming.

While fans of the show went crazy over her search for the perfect date, others were left with some pretty important questions.

Just check out these three questions we had after watching the show:

Is it okay to not have a kid by 27?

Twitter went crazy when bachelor Solly said that he found it strange that Kholiwe did not have any kids.

People filled the social media site with memes and comments asking when it had become a rule that women should have kids by 27?

Does anyone remember this soapie "star"?

Solly also claimed to have made appearances on soapies Generations and Isibaya, something that had fans scratching their heads trying to remember when and where he appeared.

Did anyone tell this guy the camera was watching him eat?

Sitting down for dinner with a potential date's friends and family is part and parcel of the Date My Family experience. Sadly, it seemed no one told this guy that the camera was always rolling - even when he was devouring his chicken.

 

