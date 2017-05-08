Nomzamo is not pregnant, fam!
Poor Nomzamo Mbatha! She can't even wear a lose fitting dress without being accused of being pregnant.
Nomzamo was wearing a lovely blue and white floral frock at a launch recently and Instagram detectives immediately thought she was with child.
Maps Maponyane added fuel to the speculation by saying "not mine" in the comments section.
And eventually Nomzamo had to pour cold water over those who thought a baggy dress meant a child was on the way.
"What the hell guys. I am not pregnant. Can't a girl wear a dress without it having to be tight and fitted."
But where were you guys with Ntando Duma, eh?
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.