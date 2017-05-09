Have Pearl and Robert split? She's still wearing her engagement ring, fam

City Press reported that there was trouble in paradise for the couple and even said their "split" was so big they were having "fights" in plain view of their Twitter followers with numerous sub-tweets.

Odd, cause Pearl has constantly been talking about her bae on her Insta stories and was spotted wearing her engagement ring on Sunday, the day the split report came out.

Team Pearl has refused to comment but you can bet that the Quantico star will address it all when she's in the mood.

In the meantime, cava her happiness. Ring and all.