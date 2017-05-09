Have Pearl and Robert split? She's still wearing her engagement ring, fam
The split rumours have once again reared their head and this time Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa are the victims.
City Press reported that there was trouble in paradise for the couple and even said their "split" was so big they were having "fights" in plain view of their Twitter followers with numerous sub-tweets.
Odd, cause Pearl has constantly been talking about her bae on her Insta stories and was spotted wearing her engagement ring on Sunday, the day the split report came out.
Team Pearl has refused to comment but you can bet that the Quantico star will address it all when she's in the mood.
In the meantime, cava her happiness. Ring and all.
