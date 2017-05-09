 This is how you can perform with Bieber on stage in Mzansi - Times LIVE
   
Tue May 09 08:43:25 SAST 2017

Nomzamo is not pregnant, fam!

This is how you can perform with Bieber on stage in Mzansi

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-09 07:55:22.0
You can dance with Bieber on stage
Image by: Instagram

There's just a few more days until Bieber Fever truly hits SA and the man himself is giving you the chance to dance on stage with him.

No jokes.

Here are all the deets you'll need to perform with Justin on stage in Mzansi.

1.Learn the choreography in the video below and upload a video to YouTube with the #purposetourchildrencapetown or #purposetourchildrenjohannesburg

 

2.Include your name, age and height in your video and explain why you want to dance on stage with Justin Bieber.

3.Provide a contact email address in the description

NB: Entries for Johannesburg must be uploaded onto YouTube by 9am May 10th and Cape Town by 9am May 14th.

Good luck!

