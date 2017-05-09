This is how you can perform with Bieber on stage in Mzansi
There's just a few more days until Bieber Fever truly hits SA and the man himself is giving you the chance to dance on stage with him.
No jokes.
Here are all the deets you'll need to perform with Justin on stage in Mzansi.
1.Learn the choreography in the video below and upload a video to YouTube with the #purposetourchildrencapetown or #purposetourchildrenjohannesburg
2.Include your name, age and height in your video and explain why you want to dance on stage with Justin Bieber.
3.Provide a contact email address in the description
NB: Entries for Johannesburg must be uploaded onto YouTube by 9am May 10th and Cape Town by 9am May 14th.
Good luck!
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Zahara is getting her own reality show
-
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.