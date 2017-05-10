 Yoh, but the shade! Twitter eats popcorn as Buhle and Norma feud gets wild - Times LIVE
Wed May 10 08:57:14 SAST 2017

Yoh, but the shade! Twitter eats popcorn as Buhle and Norma feud gets wild

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-10
The claws are out between Norma and Buhle
A Twitter account run in the name of Buhle Mkhize turned an otherwise dull Tuesday evening into one filled with cutting threats and detailed explanations into the alleged affair between Buhle and Malusi Gigaba.

Although the validity of the account could not be proven, Norma Gigaba and Buhle Mkhize haven't stopped being a talking point after Norma's eNCA interview was aired earlier this week.

In the interview, Norma questioned why Buhle revealed she supposedly had an affair with Malusi just weeks before their wedding.

Meanwhile, Twitter sat back with a big bowl of popcorn and watched.

 

