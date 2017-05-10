Yoh, but the shade! Twitter eats popcorn as Buhle and Norma feud gets wild

Although the validity of the account could not be proven, Norma Gigaba and Buhle Mkhize haven't stopped being a talking point after Norma's eNCA interview was aired earlier this week.

In the interview, Norma questioned why Buhle revealed she supposedly had an affair with Malusi just weeks before their wedding.

Meanwhile, Twitter sat back with a big bowl of popcorn and watched.

Cheating married men running back to their wives after Buhle Mkhize dropped a bomb on Gigaba pic.twitter.com/5VIA9oFrvd — The Instigator (@AmBlujay) May 9, 2017

Who needs an alarm to wake them up when there's 18 December? #Buhle our leader! — Babes Womzabalazo (@NalediChirwa) May 10, 2017

#Buhle is a verb! A do word! 'Honey if you don't stop your wife from provoking me I will #Buhle you so control your wife yezwa' — IG: @gogomanzi (@JennRoro) May 10, 2017

Buhle please wake up and serve the nation breakfast files, the nation is up and waiting. Breakfast is an important meal of the day! — Bhadela (@NyanozGwele) May 10, 2017