Yoh, but the shade! Twitter eats popcorn as Buhle and Norma feud gets wild
A Twitter account run in the name of Buhle Mkhize turned an otherwise dull Tuesday evening into one filled with cutting threats and detailed explanations into the alleged affair between Buhle and Malusi Gigaba.
Although the validity of the account could not be proven, Norma Gigaba and Buhle Mkhize haven't stopped being a talking point after Norma's eNCA interview was aired earlier this week.
In the interview, Norma questioned why Buhle revealed she supposedly had an affair with Malusi just weeks before their wedding.
Meanwhile, Twitter sat back with a big bowl of popcorn and watched.
Cheating married men running back to their wives after Buhle Mkhize dropped a bomb on Gigaba pic.twitter.com/5VIA9oFrvd— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) May 9, 2017
Managed to find #buhle storage. Boy Norma's nightmares ain't about to end. #Gigaba soap opera continues pic.twitter.com/V97ycMyxOI— #BGFHipHop (@bgfhiphop) May 10, 2017
Who needs an alarm to wake them up when there's 18 December? #Buhle our leader!— Babes Womzabalazo (@NalediChirwa) May 10, 2017
#Buhle is a verb! A do word! 'Honey if you don't stop your wife from provoking me I will #Buhle you so control your wife yezwa'— IG: @gogomanzi (@JennRoro) May 10, 2017
Buhle please wake up and serve the nation breakfast files, the nation is up and waiting. Breakfast is an important meal of the day!— Bhadela (@NyanozGwele) May 10, 2017
Ubaba going like yerrr I just used my last ReShuffle Airtime and Melusi & HomoNaledi go on with their big mouths #Buhle pic.twitter.com/IPMIW0gYdF— Clifford Motsepe (@MCMotsepe85) May 9, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Zahara is getting her own reality show
-
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.